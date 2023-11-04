Save my community from galamsey – Ebusuapayin of Abelebo Nana Afriwa ll

File photo

Ebusuapayin of Abelebo Nana Afriwa II has complained about the rate at which galamsey activities are destroying the river bodies and farmlands in his community.

He said the villages in his community, such as Apansie and Abelebo, which are big cocoa-producing areas, are all being swamped up because of the galamsey activities.



Ebusuapayin of Abelebo Nana Afriwa II thus appealed to the security agencies to step in and save the situation until it gets worse because they are really suffering in the community as a result of these illegal mining activities.

“The President said he would put his presidency on the line, and we, the Chiefs, were all ready to help him fight it, but we heard that Okobin Mining is still doing their illegal activities in our forests. And they have done that in all the neighbouring communities except my own.”



“Okobin Mining has not been licenced to operate, but he is still doing it, and we are calling on the security agencies to help us fight him and bring an end to his activities that are destroying the river bodies and the farmlands,” Ebusuapayin of Abelebo Nana Afriwa II said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.