Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47

The Tamale High Court has charged Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.



The MP is reported to have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.



According to Citinewsroom.com, the MP was charged alongside, the Chief of Duko, Naa Mohammed Ahmed who was also in possession of a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.



Naa Mohammed Ahmed is facing five counts of the same charge. Background On December 9,2020 the police found an AK-47 in the MP’s office, two days after the general elections.

At the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.



During the said period, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region refuted the claims indicating that the Member of Parliament does not have an office and therefore operates from the party’s office.



They alleged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was behind attempts to smear the then MP-elect in order for a by-election to be held in Savelugu.



The MP has however been charged with unlawful possession of AK-47.



Meanwhile, possession of ammunition without lawful excuse is contrary to section 192 (1) of Criminal offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).