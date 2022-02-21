Savelugu SHS students demonstrate, pelt teachers over expired food

A sample of the expired milk allegedly served students of Savelugu SHS

Savelugu students go on rampage

Students bemoan poor quality of food



Assistant headmaster of Savelugu SHS declines to comment on expired food



Savelugu Senior High School students reportedly went on a rampage on Sunday, February 20, 2022, pelting stones at their teachers.



According to a report by Daily Guide, the students' actions were triggered by the quality of food served to them.



According to the students, they are being served expired food products, including milk. They also complained that the food served by the school's kitchen is not well cooked, resulting in the students suffering from various health complications.

The aggrieved students reportedly pelted stones at some of their teachers, who tried dispersing them as they went on a demonstration against their condition.



"The reason for us demonstrating is that we are being served with expired products, especially the milk; as you can see, the date and our food is not well cooked, and this is putting our lives in danger," a student speaking on anonymity told Daily Guide.



The students noted that their academic activities are being affected by the development and appealed to the government to intervene in their situation.



"We are appealing to the government and GES to come to our aid and provide us with good food for good health for academic performance," the student said.



Meanwhile, the assistant headmaster for the school, Philip Sumani, reportedly declined to comment when contacted on the matter.