Savelugu accident: Death toll rises to 13 as three more die

3 more victims of the road accident reported at Zugo in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region have died.



This brings the total death toll of the accident to 13.



The new update according to a Daily Guide report was confirmed by the Crime Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Baba Ananga.



According to the police, the three died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they were taken for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have since been handed over to their families for burial after the postmortem was conducted.



The accident is said to have occurred when the driver of a truck filled with about 33 mourners lost control of the wheel while he was attempting to avoid knocking down a cyclist who crossed his lane.



The Northern Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, giving an earlier account of the accident said the truck somersaulted in the process and landed in a nearby bush.



“At about 1 pm there was an accident around Zugu on the Savelugu main road where the driver was trying to negotiate a curve, about six people died on the spot. Later on, four people died at the Savelugu Hospital, others were sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further medical attention,” Supt Ananga told Asaase Radio’s Northern regional correspondent Baba Kamil Mohammed.



“The information we gathered was that the truck driver was carrying about 33 mourners returning from a funeral and got involved in that fatal accident,” he added.



The Kia Rhino truck has been towed and taken into police custody police while an investigation is ongoing.