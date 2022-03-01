Sawla District: Gindabou Cluster of Schools gets Computer lab

The l computers donated

Nasco Feeding Minds, a Non Governmental Organisation located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region on 28th February, 2022 launched their 13th ICT center at Gindabuo a community under the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.

The Executive Director of Nasco Feeding Minds, Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu at the launch of the center said the facility was funded by Nasco Feeding Minds and it’s partners from Barcelona, Spain for the Gindabou cluster of schools to enhance computer literacy amongst Junior High School (JHS) students.



He said, Nasco Feeding Minds as an NGO focuses on ICT literacy and over the years has built computer labs with Satellite internet connectivity for faster, easier and reliable access to the internet for education purposes.



The computers have also been installed with modern security firewall which prevents access to websites and forums on the internet that has no benefit to students, the facility cost over 20,000 Euros.



He added that Nasco Feeding Minds has taken into account some of the challenges being faced by the schools and therefore has opened a new subsidiary under the NGO called Nasco Tech which seeks to train teachers in ICT, manage the computer labs for maintenance and also nurture and give scholarships for brilliant but needy students under their Cisco program.

The representative of the Ghana Education Service for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Mr Braimah Abass thanked Nasco Feeding Minds for their kind and generous guesture and assured the Organisation that measures will be put in place for the safeguard of the facility as well as rip full benefits from Computer literacy.



He also, asked Nasco Feeding Minds to consider the Education Directorate in the District in their next donations, especially the ICT Statistics and Public Relations unit to get access to laptops to collect and collate reliable data which will ensure quality education delivery in the District.



Present at the ceremony were representatives of the District Chief Executive (DCE) and Ghana Education Service, Heads of departments, the Assembly man for Gindabou West and Partners of Nasco Feeding Minds from Barcelona Spain.