Sawla MP visits rainstorm victims at Kalba, call for assistance

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP, Andrews Dari Chiwetey (with arms outstretched) together with his entourage

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon Andrews Dari Chiwetey has visited the victims of a recent rainstorm at Kalba to commiserate with them and to encouraged them to be strong in this difficult moment.

The MP pledged to work with other stakeholders to restore normal live to the victims and called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to as a matter of urgency come to aid of the people of Kalba.



Hon Andrews Chiwetey Dari who was accompanied by the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Director of Health Services, and other stakeholders said it is stressful and sad to see his constituents suffer under the mercy of the weather.



Hon Chiwetey added that it is pathetic because Ghana is still recovering from post COVID-19 economic hardships and the little resources that government and individuals could channel into other productive ventures, they have to use them in renovation and reconstruction of houses and institutions.



Over seventy houses were hit by a heavy rainstorm at Kalba on 19th March, 2022. The heavy rainstorm rendered over a hundred households homeless.



The rainstorm did not have mercy on the inpatients and staff of the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba.



The roof of the outpatients unit, the pharmacy, the consulting rooms, the maternity block, the inpatients unit, the Detention room, the Dispensary, the stores and other units have been ripped off by the storm. The storm also affected teaching and learning, and electricity supply.

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Director of Health, Mr Abukari Alhassan said the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba is strategically situated to serve many communities within the enclave and so, the damage caused by the rainstorm will affect health care delivery.



He pleaded with the government and other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.



The In- charge of St Joseph Health Centre Mr George Sobiitey Kachiir told Bole Nkilgi Fm that the situation is beyond their capacity as health practitioners, because drugs, clients health records and other relevant data is lost due to the storm.



He disclosed that the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba is the only referral point to manage cases and now that facility has been hit by rainstorm, clients have to travel over seventy two (72) kilometers before accessing health care delivery.



He thank the MP for his quick response and look forward to other benevolent organizsations assisting them.