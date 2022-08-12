Sawla Zongo Assemblyman calls for renovation of deteriorating community centre

Windows of the Sawla community centre have been destroyed

The Assemblyman for the Zongo Electoral area in Sawla town of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, Salia Shaibu Nyariba, popularly called Phobia, has bemoaned the current state of the Sawla ultra-modern community centre.

Speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi Fm’s morning show on 11th August, 2022, the Sawla Zongo assemblyman said the dilapidated nature of the Sawla community centre has moved from bad to worse, as part of the windows are destroyed and the ceilings falling apart, with some of the window glasses broken.



Honorable Nyariba said the Sawla community centre observed that many programs have been hosted for the Sawla community at large over the past years especially social programmes like weddings, artisan pass outs and many others.

The Sawla Zongo Assemblyman said the current state of it shows that it needs maintenance and called on stakeholders to come to do something about it.



“I call on all leader’s involved to keep it in shape so the people of sawla can continue using it,” Hon Nyariba pleaded.