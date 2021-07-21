SayItLoud: 173 sacked staff of Decorplast not paid emoluments after a year

March 2020 marked the beginning of a torrid period for some workers of Decorplast, a manufacturing company in Accra.

Numbering 173, the workers initiated a sit-down strike against management of the company; their reason, they hadn’t received a raise in two years.



After several forth and back negotiations without a headway, they resorted to lay down their tools for about 3 hours in protest.



But they did this without informing their employers.



In reaction, exactly 24 hours later a notice of dismissal was posted on the premises of the company attached with the names of all the protestors.



Spokesperson of the group, Vincent Nii Attoh, tells Laud Adu-Asare on #SayItLoud that the case was taken to the National Labour Commission and a ruling was arrived at.



Citing section 168(4) of the Labour Act, 2003, Act 651, it ruled that the workers had engaged in an illegal strike and as such the employers exercised their mandate to terminate their services with them without notice.

The act also indicates that the workers stand to lose remuneration in respect of the period in which they engaged in the strike.



Mr Attoh noted that at the end of March 2020, their salaries excluded the period in which they engaged in the strike.



But several months on, allowances due them have been frozen by the company and efforts to engage them have all proven futile despite interventions from the National Labour Commission.



