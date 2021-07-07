SayItLoud: Chinese company 'takes over' West Hills City with activities, posing hazard, danger to residents

•Residents of Westhills City and its environs have lamented about environmental degradation in their area

Soil erosion, air pollution, noise pollution, destruction of properties; these are just to name a few challenges and discomforts being rendered to residents of Bortianor, Redtop, Westhills City, Aplaku, Old Barrier, and Weija SCC by Chinese manufacturing company, Sunda.



Chairman of the Landlords and Residents Association of Westhills City, Rev Wiredu Antwi, had noted a few weeks ago about blasting of rocks in the area which had resulted in tremors; causing destruction to properties.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud, Rev Antwi noted that although it appeared the manufacturing company had permit for their activities, they were operating outside the remits assigned.

He lamented about poor and reckless driving of heavy-duty trucks on feeder roads usually leaving clouds of dust in their wake. Rev Wiredu noted that there is usually no warden to direct these cars and as a result, the lives of young people and other residents are in constant danger.



“…they cross the main road that we use. Instead of normal safety management protocol, putting just one person there to regulate their trucks and other road users, it’s not done...



“So, the loaded trucks, when they are coming and you do not do defensive driving and stop, when you even have right of way, they can just crush you…”



“We’ve reported to them over and over but we’re not seeing any results,” he added.



The Chairman of the Westhills City Landlords and Residents Association again disclosed that the plastic producing component of Sunda was in the habit of indiscriminately burning their waste products openly, much to the chagrin of the residents.

He stated that all complaints had fallen on deaf ears.



Watch his submission on this edition of #SayItLoud:




