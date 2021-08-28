SayItLoud: How recklessness of jubilant youth at a wedding cost the life of an innocent woman at Nima

Police are yet to make any arrests following the careless attitude of some careless wedding guests on Sunday, August 22, leading to the death of an innocent 27-year-old lady at Nima.

Family, friends and neighbours of Eunice Yeboah are yet to bring themselves to term over the passing of the vibrant and jovial young woman.



Celebrants of a wedding for a Muslim couple being held at Freetown, a suburb of Nima were beside themselves with joy and had resorted to randomly open fire in front of the venue, throwing caution to the wind.



The indiscriminate use of guns, Godson, the elder brother of Eunice told Laud Adu-Asare on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme that it had become a nuisance but had not been addressed by the police despite several reports from residents of the area.



Narrating the plight of his sister, Wisdom, a younger brother of the victim noted that he was called by Eunice to escort her home on Sunday after she saw the careless mode at which the gay youth were firing the shots.



“She called me to come and escort her because she was afraid of the way the people were shooting the guns... she said I should hold her hand to get to the other side of the bridge for her to go home.



While we were going, when we had just gotten to the end of the bridge, she started shouting my leg, my leg… I went to check and realised it was very serious,” Wisdom disclosed.

The bullet would later result in the damaging of Eunice’s intestines and womb.



After a 6-hour surgery to remove the bullet from her body, the doctor revealed that Eunice’s intestines and womb had been badly ruptured and would need further treatment.



Eunice’s mother, Janet, also told GhanaWeb that after stitching and joining her intestines, the doctor told them she had to be put in a machine that would cost them GH¢2,000.







“...Doctor told me that they were done with the operation but she is unconscious and had been put on oxygen so we should pray. After some time, the doctor said Eunice had to be put in a machine to help her recovery but would cost us GH¢2,000.



"I told them I had only GH¢1,300 so I would like to make an initial deposit while I request for the remainder. I used a portion of the money to buy medicines that were prescribed by the doctor...

"After back and forth while she battled for her life, Eunice passed away on Tuesday dawn..." the deceased's mother added tearfully.



Watch the full narration of the account as given by the family of Eunice Yeboah on #SayItLoud:







