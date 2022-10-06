SayItLoud: Hundreds displaced, properties lost as Weija, environs flood due to dam spillage

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, the Ghana Water Company commenced spillage of excess water from its dam at Weija in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.

The annual spillage of excess water accumulated in the dam has usually led to flooding in various communities within the municipality.



However, the flooding that came along with this year’s spillage has been described by residents as quite unprecedented.



According to the residents, the last of such magnitude of flooding was witnessed back in the early 1990s when the area had little population compared to currently.



As of Monday, October 3, 2022, the spillage had caused severe flooding in communities including Tetegu, New Gbawe and Weija, where thousands of residents were displaced.



Properties worth thousands of cedis were also lost to the flooding while residents expressed belief that the situation could result in the loss of lives.

A special report by George Ayisi, host of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV captured the events that characterised the 2022 Weija Dam spillage and its devasting effects.



Watch the #SayItLoud below:







GA/WA