SayItLoud: Ricketts Hagan speaks on 2022 budget rejection and minority’s demands

A one-sided minority house of parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted to reject government’s budget for the year 2022 after the majority side had staged a walkout before voting on the approval of the budget commenced.

Amid their argument of constitutionality in relation to the budget rejection, the majority in parliament and the current government has accused the minority side made up of opposition MPs of acting in bad fate.



Appearing on #SayItLoud airing on GhanaWeb TV, is the minority Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan.



The former deputy finance minister among other things underlines the minority’s reasons for rejecting the budget, possible remedies to the situation around the budget as well as some demands being made by his side.



Mr Ricketts Hagan also addresses the implications surrounding the rejection of the budget and what the possible outcome will be when parliament reconvenes to conduct business on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Watch the interview with Ricketts Hagan below:







