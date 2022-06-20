Scale-up public education on lead poisoning – Association of Garages

GNAG is advocating enhanced public education on lead poisoning to save lives

Source: GNA

Members of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) in the Ashanti region are advocating enhanced public education on lead poisoning to save lives.

They said most Ghanaians, especially those exposed to lead in their daily activities, might not be aware of the health risks associated with the use of heavy metals.



They made the appeal during a stakeholder meeting at the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate as part of awareness creation about the dangers of lead poisoning, especially among children.



As industry players who are mostly exposed to lead, they were invited by the directorate to discuss how best to reduce the risk of lead poisoning as part of a campaign on lead poisoning.



The campaign dubbed, “UNICEF/GHS Communication for Development – Lead Poisoning,” is being funded by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).



After being sensitised on the effects of lead on the human body and how to reduce the risks, members of the Association appreciated the magnitude of the problem and asked many questions to enable them to adopt best practices for their safety and that of clients.



They called on the directorate to increase public education on lead poisoning, arguing that most people were not aware of the danger posed to their health.

They promised to be ambassadors of the campaign as they returned to their various workplaces.



Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, underlined the need for members of the Association and other professionals exposed to lead poisoning to always adhere to safety measures.



He cautioned those who use mercury as a daily routine in the mining sector to handle it with maximum protection to reduce the chances of absorbing them into their bodies.



The Regional Director also reminded them to take steps to protect their children from lead in their homes because it could adversely affect their development in diverse ways.



He said homes that had cracked and old paints on the walls as well as renovations that disturbed old lead paint could spread invisible lead dust, adding that children were the most vulnerable to such clouds of dust.