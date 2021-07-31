Scam alert: My daughter does not have Facebook, Instagram accounts – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama with his daughter

• The attention of former president, John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to social media accounts in the name of his daughter

• He has announced that those accounts on social media are fake



• The general public has been advised to desist from any engagements with the said accounts



Former President, John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians of scammers using the name of his daughter, Farida Mahama on social media.



According to him, Farida Mahama does not have a Facebook account, neither does she have an Instagram account.



John Dramani Mahama noted that measures have been put in place to notify Facebook about the incident for necessary actions to be taken.

In the meantime, however, the former president has cautioned the public, urging them to desist from engaging accounts or persons propagating to be account owners in Farida’s name.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former president said, “We want to inform the general public especially the Facebook Community and media houses that Ms. Farida Dramani Mahama does not have a Facebook account, neither has she or her parents sanctioned the creation of a Facebook Group in her name. While steps have been taken to officially notify Facebook of the fake accounts in her name, the public is hereby advised to kindly disregard all pages and groups posting and making comments under posts as Farida Mahama.”



“An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake. The general public is kindly advised to desist from any engagements with the said account believing that it is Farida Dramani Mahama,” part of the statement read.







