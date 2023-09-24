Scholarship Secretariat staff charging GH¢70K bribe - IMANI Africa boss sounds out Special Prosecutor

Vice President of Imani Africa, Selorm Branttie

Policy analyst and Vice President of Imani Africa, Selorm Branttie has alleged that there is an individual at the Scholarship Secretariat who charges GH¢70,000 before approving the scholarship.

He has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor, headed by Kissi Agyebeng to probe the matter urgently to bring perpetrators to book.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Selorm Branttie called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to launch an investigation into his claims to help fight corruption in the country.



“Dear OSP: There is someone at the scholarships secretariat who charges GH¢70k to approve scholarships,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



View the post below



The Scholarship secretariat has come under scrutiny in recent days following a list of beneficiaries that popped up on social media indicating that most of the awardees are related to government officials and other notable personalities in the political space.





BS/KPE



