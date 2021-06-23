Scholarship beneficiary Thomas Amoani, arrives in UK for studies

Thomas Amoani has landed at the Brunel University in London

19-year-old Thomas Amoani, a graduate of the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School who was offered a full scholarship by the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has expressed his appreciation to the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Thomas Amoani, who had eight A‘s in last year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination was immediately offered a scholarship to study at the prestigious Brunel University in London after a directive to the Registrar of the Secretariat, Mr Kingsley Agyemang.



Thomas’s story



The 19-year-old boy, from Asuaba, near Adeiso and from a very poor background, will be studying Economics and Business Finance for his bachelor’s degree.



The story of the former student of the Adeiso SHS made headlines after he was interviewed by a news portal. Sharing his story, Thomas Amoani recounted how he used to trek for about 12 kilometres to school.



This caught the attention of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo who immediately asked that he be offered a full scholarship.



Departure

During a short media engagement held for him prior to his departure at the Scholarship Secretariat, the Registrar said the honour done Thomas by the President will go a long way to motivate others to also strive hard academically irrespective of their background.



“I foresee a lot of Thomases coming up and I can assure them that the Scholarships Secretariat will be there to offer them the needed support. Thomas’ story should be a motivation to others like him. And I must commend President Akufo-Addo for his swift intervention,” Mr Agyemang said.



Arriving at the University campus, Thomas Amoani, who could not hide his joy says he is ready to raise the flag of Ghana high and will not let the country down.



“I never imagined I will be given such an opportunity by Mr President through the hardworking Registrar. I am very grateful for the confidence reposed in me.I will not fail my country Ghana,” he said.



About Brunel University



Brunel University London is a public research university located in the Uxbridge area of London, England. Founded in 1966 and named after the Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, it is ranked as the 93rd best university worldwide in the field of engineering and technology, 32nd among European institutions and 11th among British institutions according to THES world rankings.