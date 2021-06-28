Scholarship secretariat launches €150,000 start-up fund at careers fair for UK scholarship students

Registrar of Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang

Kingsley Agyemang, the registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, has launched a Hundred and Fifty Thousand Euros start-up fund for Ghanaian students on government scholarships in the United Kingdom.

The money, secured from a Spanish investor is available to the students to help them start their own Micro and Small enterprises, particularly in technology, sciences, and related businesses even before they complete their studies, and in line with that goal.



Mr. Agyemang tasked a group of fifteen students from science, technology, finance, and law backgrounds to come up with five different business proposals to access the fund and build their own businesses.



The Fair, which is part of government’s efforts to ensure that the human capital needs of Ghana are developed, was organized by the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat (SCHOLSEC) in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission, UK, under the theme “Linking Academia to Industry – The role of the Ghanaian Scholar in the UK”.



It brought together several accomplished entrepreneurs and distinguished individuals to share with the students, practical experiences about work, as well as showcase career opportunities, particularly in the private sector.

The students were also taken through the rudiments of setting up and running their own small businesses once they complete their studies.



Welcoming participants to the Fair, Ghana’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, H.E. Rita Tani Iddi advised students to take pieces of advice from the experienced speakers on board as they prepare to enter the world of work.



Other speakers at the event were Mr. Bernard Owusu, founder and CEO of BWF Solicitors, Mr. Jude Addo, an entrepreneur in the Wealth and Asset Management industry focused on African high network clients and corporates, Mr. Stanley Vitoh, Country Manager for KEK Insurance, Liberia, Mr. Frederick Appoh, MD of RAMS Engineering & Asset Management Consultancy Limited, UK, Mr. Kobby Ofori, CEO and founder of More Cribs Property Services as well as Paa Kow Bartels, Head of Trade & Investment, Ghana High Commission, UK.