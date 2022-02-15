Scholarships Secretariat constructs new JHS building in Abuakwa

Kingsley Agyeman, Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat

The Scholarships Secretariat has constructed a new Junior High School (SHS) for the Education Directorate of Abuakwa Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

The newly-built school has enough classroom space and a well-fitted staff common room.



It also has an equipped information communication centre and an improved washroom.



The school can also boast of a well-fitted sporting facility.

Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyeman was elated that the new facility will help teaching and learning.



Mr Agyeman and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Joy Mantey presented a children’s workshop center to the assembly.