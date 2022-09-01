School Feeding: ‘It takes a magician to feed with less than a cedi’ – NUGS to Akufo-Addo

File photo

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on government to address the serious concerns over the minimal resources allocated for the School Feeding Programme(SFP).

NUGS President, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo, who led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the President on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Jubilee House said the importance of the SFP cannot be overemphasized given its connection to the UN sustainable development goal of malnutrition and ending hunger.



“Young people who benefit from the school feeding programme are complaining and the complaint is very simple; that the amount of money earmarked for the school feeding programme is woefully inadequate.



“My last checks clearly reveal that it is less than a cedi. It takes a magician to feed anybody in this country with less than a cedi. We are begging you and your good office to look at it and it must be quick” the NUGS President stated.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo indicated that despite the current obvious economic challenges the country is experiencing, the government would do well to address them forthwith.



“I think they are legitimate matters you have put before us. They are serious matters and I think that they are matters that we need to deal with,” President Akufo-Addo said.