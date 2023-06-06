School Feeding Program: Govt deducts tax from the 0.97 pesewas – Caterer alleges

Govt allegedly deducts tax from the 0.97 pesewas

A caterer under the School Feeding Program has alleged that the government charges 30 pesewas as tax on the 0.97 pesewas it pays as cost per head under the program.

She disclosed this on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



The caterer, whose name is given as Madam Ofosu Mensah, noted that everything involved, from cooking the food to serving the school children is included in the 0.97 pesewas fee cost per head.



“The 97 pesewas we are given per student, is supposed to cater for you the ingredients, source of fire, water and even light bill, in fact, everything concerning the food is in the 97 pesewas,” she said.



She added that the government charges them 30 pesewas for each fee.



“The government even takes a tax cut from the money, 30 pesewas. If you noticed, yesterday when a woman [reference to the Gender Minister] was speaking, she brought GH¢ 1 and she deducted tax 30 pesewas, so we have been paying tax,” she alleges.

School Feed Caterer's Association has been on strike over unpaid allowances and subsequent increment of the cost per head from 97 pesewas to GH¢ 2.00.



But the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu noted at a press conference, on June 4, 2023, that there is a proposal before the government to have the fee per head for each student from 97 pesewas to GH¢ 1.20p.



