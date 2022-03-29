School Placement: My nephew got aggregate 10 but didn’t get 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice, rather 5th – Guardian

File photo

Mr Albert Kwame Mante, a guardian, has said his nephew who had aggregate 10 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was not given first or second or third choice, rather the 5th.

He said he finds this situation unusual.



Speaking to TV3 on Monday March 28 at the placement resolution centre located at the GNAT Hall in Accra, he said “My nephew got aggregate and he didn’t get nay of the the first, second and even the third choice. we were given the fifth choice. but for me I find it a bit odd that someone who got 10 could be sent to the fifth choice.”



The Ministry of Education Saturday, March 26 announced that 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) for students into Senior High Schools (SHS).

The Ministry said in a statement that 367, 811 candidates out of the 555,353 who qualified for the placement have been placed automatically into schools of their choice.



The other 187, 542 qualified candidates will, however, have to do self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.



“The 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools (SHS)/ Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes, will go live on Saturday, March 26, 2022,” the statement said.