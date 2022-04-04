School children sing Kelvyn Boy's ‘Down Flat’ at assembly

Students dancing at assembly to Kelvyn Boy's song

Kelvyn Boy excited as students sing his popular song

Social media users identify school singing Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’



Kelvyn Boy on Billboard Top 50 list



Some pupils of a school have been captured singing and dancing to the latest Billboard-featured song, ‘Down Flat’ by Ghanaian artiste, Kelvyn Boy, during one of their school assembly sessions.



In a video that was shared by the artiste on his Instagram page, the students clad in blue uniforms chorused Kelvyn Boy’s song.



They were being led by pupils assumed to be their prefects, even as they had a good time on the watch of a woman also presumed to be a teacher or their headmistress.



The video has rallied many social media users to share their thoughts on the video since it was posted by the artiste on April 3, 2022.

Some of the comments shared read, “Erh ebi nwe anthem anaa,” while another said, “Down flat is a national anthem.”



Another user added, “This is what needs to be [taught] in schools not drawing and labeling of mosquitoes and frogs parts or PR squares.”



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Billboard launched its very own Afrobeats Songs Chart and upon its unveiling, had Ghanaian artistes, Kelvyn Boy and music producer, Dj Nektunez, on the top 50 list.



It was an exciting time for Ghanaians when DJ Nektunez ranked number seven on the list with his hit song ‘Amenor Amapiano,’ which featured Goya Menor.



Occupying the 22nd position was Kelvyn Boy with his ‘Calm Down’ tune which has taken over the country with many Ghanaians and foreigners jamming to the tune.



