School feeding: Henry Quartey is behind my sacking from Accra Metro - Juliana Cudjoe alleges

President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Minister of being behind her sack from her role at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



She alleged that Henry Quartey got her sacked because she criticised the government for failing to pay caterers of the School Feeding Programme, adomonline.com reports.



She said that the only wrong she did was to ask the government to increase the feeding grant from 97 pesewas to 3 cedis per pupil.



“Sacking me won’t prevent me from going to heaven so I don’t care. I know Henry Quartey is behind it,” she said.

Juliana Cudjoe further said that she will continue to criticise the government, adding that she will never beg the government to be reinstated to her position.



On his part, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said that the accusations of Juliana Cudjoe are unfounded.



. “She [Juliana] was appointed and she has been disappointed. She has been thanked for her services and she has to move on,” the Minister said.



Cudjoe discovered she had been relieved of her duties in a letter issued by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, on June 17, 2022.



“H.E. the President, acting under Section (10) sub-section (9a) of the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017, (Act 940), has revoked your appointment as a government appointee with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with immediate effect.



“You, therefore, cease to be a member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly accordingly. No reason was given for the termination,” the letter read.

