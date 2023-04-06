School feeding caterers are dying over debts – Association

School Feeding caterers gather at Ashanti Regional Minister's office

The School Feeding Caterers Association has said its members are dying as a result of huge debts they are unable to pay.

Speaking on Starr News with Naa Dedei Tetteh, one of the executives of the Association who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the government owes them since last academic year.



“The children are being fed Ghc1 and a tax of 3 percent so we are left with 97 pesewas per child. Which is not enough and we have complained severally but nothing has been done about it. Now schools have reopened and we have to feed the children with that same amount.



“We have so many arrears and when payments are in, we are underpaid which is really bad. Most of the women are dying because of the debts they owe because you cannot go and buy something on credit again. You go in for a loan and you have to plead,” the executive member stated.



She continued: “Let’s assume the price of rice is Ghc500. The person is going to give it to you at Ghc700 because you are buying on credit. When the government promises to pay when school reopen they don’t pay then you are seen as a liar. So when you mention school feeding on anything you want to buy on credit you will not get it.”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has said he has no regrets flaring up at caterers of the school feeding program who beseeched his office on Tuesday.



The minister is seen on a video that has gone viral, making gestures of rage towards the women who matched to the Regional Coordinating Council protesting the government’s reluctance to pay them for their services.



The traders also chanted songs in protest of the 97 pesewas per head offered by the government for meals cooked for the beneficiary students.



Speaking on the sidelines of a military project, the regional minister insisted he acted in that manner because the caterers did not follow the right structures to register their grievances.