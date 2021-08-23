School feeding caterers receive first term payment

Some 3,448,067 pupils are beneficiaries under the GSFP

The Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has disbursed an amount of GHS160 million out of the GHS213 million required to pay caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) for the first term of the 2021 academic year.

The disbursement of the funds which commenced on Friday 20th August 2021, covered 62 cooking days of the first term.



The ongoing payment, however, did not include some regions such as the Western and Western North regions due to limited funds according to a release from the GSFP.



The GSFP said it has received strong assurance from the Controller and Accountant General for the release of an additional GHS53 million to pay the remaining regions as quickly as possible.

The GSFP has urged all caterers who have any payment-related issues to contact its regional coordinators in their respective regions for speedy resolution.



