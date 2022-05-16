0
School feeding caterers to meet govt today

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) will today, Monday, 16 May 2022, hold a meeting with the government.

The meeting will address the decision by the caterers to stop cooking under the programme.

The caterers want the government to increase their allocation per child to GHS3.

They have cited the increased cost of foodstuffs and the high cost of living as reasons for demanding an increase.

According to the caterers, they are incurring losses and the government must review the current allocation per child.

They, therefore, want the government to take action or they will quit cooking under the programme.

