School feeding caterers to resume work Tuesday, 25 Jan

School Feeding caterers are advised to stock their stores and tidy up cooking spaces

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has announced that the cooking services by its caterers for the 1st Term of the 2022 academic year will commence on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, despite the reopening of basic schools across the country.

The GSFP has therefore called on all its caterers to use the first one week “to stock their stores and tidy up their cooking spaces to ensure a good hygienic environment.”



A statement issued by the GSFP on Monday, 17 January 2022, noted that “payment of the 2nd Term arrears started last week for Six (6) regions including part of the Greater Accra Region and will continue for the remaining regions in a few days.”



It reminded caterers under the programme of their mandate to “provide wholesome meals based on their district menus” and stressed that “the cost per child is still One Ghana Cedis.”

It urged caterers and cooks under the programme “to strictly adhere to COVID – 19 safety protocols”. It assured “all caterers, especially those who are yet to receive payment, that their 2nd term arrears would soon be released.”



Basic schools across the country reopened on Monday, 17 January 2022, but the GSFP caterers across the country will not be required to prepare meals for the pupils until next Tuesday.