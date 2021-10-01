School of Law exams: GLC to blame for lawless nature of society - Prof Azar

Prof Kwaku Asare a. k. a. Kwaku Azar

Private legal practitioner, Kwaku Asare a. k. a. Kwaku Azar, has slammed the General Legal Council (GLC) describing them as part of the reasons why lawlessness in the country has increased.

The lawyer based his assertions on what he described as a lack of transparency and accountability in the entrance examination organized for LLB candidates who want to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.



In his view, GLC is a lawless body and not abiding by the law.



“Any law-abiding examining committee or council that takes the Constitution, specifically Articles 23 and 296, seriously will have policies and procedures to ensure that all examinees can see their marks and those that are unsatisfied will have a path to reviewing and remarking their answer booklets.



"The GLC has no such policies because it does not give a damn about what the Constitution says.”



The lawyer and accounting professor further slammed the various institutions running LLB programmes saying they are only interested in the money they make from students and that is something the GLC knows.

“Our law faculties are only interested in getting revenues from their LLB programs and the GLC knows that.



"Our leaders do not care about transparency and accountability and the GLC knows that.



"Not only can the GLC waste the career ambitions of 2,000 LLB candidates, they are confident Ghanafuo will allow them to waste 2,500 LLB candidates next year.”



The GLC is a shining example of why we remain a lawless society.

Consider the simple issue of transparency and accountability in examination practices.



And even after a judge has directed the council to do so in Prince Ganaku et al., it has failed to do so because it does not give a damn about a judge.



To the GLC, Constitution mpo we no dey follow na high court judge order. Apuuuuu!

But mind you the GLC is no ordinary committee. It is made up of the 4 most senior members of the Supreme Court, the Justice minister, the Dean of UG and some of the most experienced GBA members.



If these law experts do not give a damn about the Constitution and court orders, why should we expect the Okada driver to follow the motor law or expect the police to waste his time giving a ticket to that Okada driver?



Our laws are mere suggestions and the GLC knows that!



Our democracy is just a talking shop and the GLC knows that.



SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!