School of law Registrar constitutes committee to investigate SRC president

The Registrar of the Ghana School of Law has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations of financial impropriety against the President of the Students Representative of the School, Wonder Victor Kutor.



A notice intercepted by GhanaWeb indicated that, the committee headed by the Head of Faculty and Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Victoria Barth, as part of its mandate is to investigate the allegations and submit their findings and recommendations to management for implementation.



“Their mandate is to:

a) Investigate the allegations of financial impropriety and mismanagement of S.R.C funds.



b) Investigate the management of the affairs of the S.R.C by the current executive.



c) investigate all other matters relating to the S.R.C which may come to their attention.



d) Submit findings and recommendations to Management for implementation,” the notice outlined.



The committee chair will be aided by the Deputy Director of Finance for the Judicial Service of Ghana, Moses Ansah-Barnor Ankrah, as well as certified financial and fraud expert, Captain Justice Anthony Aduhene-Benieh (retired).

“Students with relevant information and evidence concerning the matters under reference are encouraged to submit same in writing to the Deputy Registrar. Electronic copies of the hard documents can be submitted to the email mailto:depregistar@gslaw.edu.gh not later than 25th April 2022,” the notice by the registrar added.



Wonder Victor Kutor is facing a myriad of allegations bordering on impropriety in the execution of his duties as SRC president.



He is among other things accused of conflict of interest by selling his own car to the SRC using a company registered in his name.



He is also accused of running a Mobile Money Business belonging to the SRC and keeping proceeds to himself.



Wonder Kutor is also alleged to have inflated the cost of some procurements undertaken by the SRC.

In a recent release issued by the General Secretary of the Ghana School of Law SRC, it said the Executive Council of the SRC had resolved to suspend Wonder Kutor Victor from office pending an investigation into the allegations against him.



