School placement infractions: We will respond soon—Ministry

Source: GNA

Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, says the Ministry will respond to the documentary “School Placement for Sale,” soon after watching the full video.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Kwarteng said, “The Ministry cannot respond to a video if we have not watched the full version of the documentary.”



He said the Ministry had seen excerpts of the video but was yet to watch the full documentary and respond appropriately.



The documentary, by the Fourth Estate, captures parents, guardians, and officials in charge of school placement making deals to put wards in desired institutions.

Parts of the video showed some parents paying as much as GHc 20,000 to get their children placed in schools, while others paid GHc 8500 to get their children placed in schools of their preference.



In a statement on January 29, 2023, the Ministry of Education advised parents, prospective Senior High School students, parents, and the public against the payment of money to secure school placement.



The Ministry stressed that the school selection and placement process was based purely on merit.