School placements released for 2021 BECE candidates

Candidates can now go ahead and check their schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of senior high school placements for candidates who sat the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

According to the GES, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat has made the choices of schools available through bulk SMS and online for verification.



"Parents, candidates and teachers are to be informed that a bulk SMS of the schools selected will be sent to the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection," a press release issued on Tuesday, February 15 by Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo said.



Candidates have, therefore, been directed to check and immediately notify their school heads of any error "for corrections to be made".

This is supposed to be done from Wednesday, February 16, to Tuesday, February 22.



"Candidates should note that this is not a new process of school selection and therefore schools cannot be changed except there is an error that needs to be rectified".



"Parents, guardians, candidates and the general public are to take note and act accordingly."