Schools in my constituency need water – Ada MP cries for help

MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has appealed to government to provide water to all three second-cycle institutions in her constituency.

This comes on the back of the death of two students of the Ada Senior High School, who drowned in the Volta river due to the water shortage at their school.



Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, the Ada MP expressed her profound concern regarding the dire water scarcity issue that has afflicted her constituency.



She emphasised that the situation has been exacerbated by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, leading to the contamination of numerous water sources in the area.



The Ada MP noted that over 300 houses had collapsed in Ada.



The Clark of Parliament had visited the constituency and together they were on a tour, when they saw students fetching water from the river.



“On our way coming we saw the students at the river bank, over 100 of them fetching river, that polluted water,” the Ada East MP noted.

She stressed that: “There is no water currently in Ada because the water company has shut down their facility and they are not producing water.



“Ada now we’re in danger, we need water.”



She further stressed that the students would not have gone to the river to fetch water, if water was made available to them.



“Mr Speaker, we need help.



“The people are now helpless, the students, two of them lost their lives, Mr Speaker, these students are always in their dormitories, they have their water their food everything there. But since the incidence they have been exposed to the river, they go there to fetch water, meanwhile those using the river, some of them are having rashes,” she said.



The Ada MP therefore pleaded for water to be supplied into the poly tanks of the three schools in her constituency.