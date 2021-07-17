Schools must not lose guard in observing coronavirus safety protocols - Prof. Dickson

The community needs to invest in the education of the youth to develop their skills

Source: GNA

Basic school authorities have been entreated to ensure that the coronavirus safety protocols are adhered to the letter in their respective institutions.

Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said the schools had no reason to lose their guard.



“It is our responsibility to protect the pupils and students, especially in the wake of the havoc caused to some countries globally after the emergence of the new COVID-19 Delta variant,” she observed.



According to the scientist, the new variant, whose symptoms appeared to differ from the traditional COVID symptoms, was more deadly in nature and as such, the onus lied on stakeholders to stick to the safety protocols at all times.



Prof (Mrs) Dickson, who was speaking at the inauguration of a renovated six-unit classroom block for the Salvation Army Primary ‘B’ School at Agona-Wiamoase in the Sekyere-South District of the Ashanti Region, advised against any complacency by the citizenry.



In December 2020, health authorities reported a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and since then, other variants have been identified and are under investigation.

Different variants have since emerged in Brazil, India, California and other areas, increasing the global coronavirus case counts, which have overwhelmed the healthcare systems of most countries.



The classroom block was renovated and furnished with 100 dual desks at a cedi equivalent cost of US$25,000.00 by the 2020/2021 Scholars’ Community of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme (MCFSP) at KNUST.



The gesture formed part of the Scholars’ International Day of Service, an occasion that offers Scholars around the globe the opportunity to take time off their academic endeavours to give back to their communities.



This year’s event is the Seventh International Day of Service to be marked by the Scholars of the MCFSP at KNUST.



Prof (Mrs) Dickson called on the Agona-Wiamoase community to take good care of the facility as it was meant to promote quality educational delivery.

She stressed the need for the community to invest in the education of the youth in order to develop their skills for productive lives in future.



Ms Catherine Reckling, Sekyere-South District Chief Executive, lauded the MCFSP for their concern in raising the standard of education at the School.



Master Ding Ding William Chol, President of the Scholars’ Community at KNUST, said education was an indispensable tool to unlocking the potentials in the youth.



Therefore, the Community would continue to emphasize its relevance in their outreach programmes for the benefit of the youth.