0
Menu
News

Schools selection process free; no money involved – GES to parents

20829577 File photo

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has said the schools’ selection process is entirely free and does not involve collection of monies.

The assurance comes on the back of the practice of some heads of Basic Schools, collecting monies from the current batch of Junior High School (JHS) students, who report to their former schools to select Senior High Schools (SHSs) for placement.

A statement by the GES, noted: “Some of the monies being collected are purported to be payment for Parent Teacher Association (PTA) dues/levies arrears, clearance of final year students, extra classes organised.”

The GES reminded parents, head teachers and all stakeholders that no fees are to be charged for the school selection process.

“Management wishes to remind all stakeholders that the collections are illegal or unauthorised. The school selection activity is entirely free and as such no levy or fee should be charged in connection with it,” it said.

The GES directed any head teacher/teacher who has made such "illegal collections” to “refund immediately to the parents.”

It also directed district directors to “investigate all these allegations and submit reports including sanctions applied to regional directors.”

“Any such request should be reported to the Regional/District Education for redress,” the GES noted.

The selection of schools by candidates, parents/guardians began on Monday, 31 October and is expected to end, Friday, 18 November 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry