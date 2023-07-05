Schools will close down if food suppliers are not paid by end of this week – Apaak hints

Stock pile of food at a NFBCO warehouse

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, has hinted that Senior High Schools (SHS) are likely to close down if the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NFBCO) does not pay the arrears of the Food Supplies under the Free SHS programmes by the end of the week.

Accra-based 3News.com reports.



The MP, who is also a ranking member of the parliamentary select committee on education, criticized the government for failing to pay the NFBCO for them to pay the food suppliers.



He emphasised that failure to settle their arrears would make them unable to continue to supply food to the schools, potentially leading to the senior high school's closure.



“I truly don’t understand what the problem is, we have been told that even with the IMF programme critical sectors like education and health and indeed social interventions programmes are protected, so if that is the case why has the government failed to release money so that the Buffer Stock Food Suppliers be paid?



“From what I know, the amount of money is not in excess of Ghc300 million. So, what has the government been doing with the money that parliament has been approving year in and year out to the finance the Free SHS policy?”

Dr. Apaak called upon the president and the government to intervene and ensure that the outstanding payments are made promptly.



“The President ought to step up to the plate and do the needful so that we don’t have our schools closed down by the end of this week if nothing is done. If nothing is done by the end of this week, mark my words, schools will be closed down because the suppliers are no longer in a position to supply food.”



Meanwhile, the Food Suppliers Association to Senior High Schools has been picketing at the offices of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.



They say that they have not received payment for two years' worth of arrears.



NW/OGB





