Science and mathematics education should not be underestimated - KNUST

KNUST

Source: GNA

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is bent on consolidating the gains made under the ‘Junior Science and Mathematics Quiz’ competition, Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor, has assured.

The academic novelty, targeting basic schools, is held annually under the auspices of the College of Science to whip up the interest of junior high students in the learning of science, mathematics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



According to the Vice-Chancellor, the overall agenda was to ensure that the competition helped to harness the critical thinking skills of the students as they sought to build a solid foundation in the learning of the sciences.



Prof. Mrs. Dickson, in a speech, read on her behalf, at the launch of this year’s edition of the competition, in Kumasi, said promoting quality education for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four remained a priority of the University.



The application of scientific and mathematics concepts in everyday life could not be underestimated, she argued, explaining that the two subjects were critical in enhancing self-confidence amongst students at the basic level.



More than 200 basic schools are participating in this year’s ‘Junior Science and Mathematics (JSM) Quiz’ competition, drawn from four regions – Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern and Western.



The event is being organised in partnership with the ERIDEC Ghana Limited and supported by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Prof. Mrs. Dickson said nurturing the ability of the youth to be imaginative, creative and curious in their learning processes ought to be given the needed attention.



This was the path to take so that by 2030, Ghana could substantially increase the number of youth and adults with the relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship.



Prof. Leonard Amekudzi, Provost of the College of Science, said training students to develop the art of problem-solving was dependent on science and mathematics education.



Consequently, the College would persevere in realising the objectives for which the JSM Quiz was instituted, he noted.



Prof. Kwasi Preko, Board Chairman for the JSM Programme, described the two previous editions of the competition as successful, saying the vision of the organisers was to reach out to the entire country in future events.



He hinted that per the regulations, the regional preliminary contests would be held in November, followed by the national contest in December, this year.