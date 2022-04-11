27
Menu
News

Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO

CO Prof Samuel Ato Duncan CEOCOA FS Herbal Centre CEO of the Awareness Healthcare Centre in Ghana, Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Awareness Healthcare Centre in Ghana, Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, has revealed that some influential people in the country and some Scientists want him dead for discovering a cure for HIV/AIDS.

According to him, people are hunting him to stop him from making public the drug that is able to cure the deadly HIV/AIDS disease.

He added that influential people in Ghana and some Scientists worldwide have made several futile attempts on his life since 2007.

“I have received a lot of threats, many many threats to stay away from producing drugs to cure HIV/AIDS,” he told EIB Network’s Central regional correspondent, Yaw Boagyan during a media encounter at Wusorkrom at his production centre.

He also expressed his frustration at attempts to prevent him from saving the world from the deadly disease which has no cure.

“I don’t understand why some people don’t want HIV/AIDS to get out from this world…even if I am killed because I have the medicine that can cure HIV/AIDS, there must be somebody to continue producing the drug for HIV/AIDS,” he added.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Interpretation of the law must not be one-sided - Kan Dapaah to Judiciary
Chartered Presidential travels in 'poor' Ghana akin to going to farm in Kente - Prof Adei
Bawumia has elevated Ghana’s politics from insults – Manasseh
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes