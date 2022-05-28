0
Scissor-man storms Savanna NPP polls

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The police have arrested a man wielding a big pair of scissors at the ongoing regional delegates’ conference of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Savanna Region.

The suspect attempted to force his way into the poll arena.

The police found the weapon in the suspect’s jacket after a search.

The Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, Chief Inspector Adjekum Owusu, said the police had prior intelligence about a possible attack.

“From the intelligence we gathered, some supporters of a candidate will attack the process, so, the police, together with the candidates met yesterday and decided no supporter of a candidate will ever enter the premises where the voting is taking place”.

“Lo and behold, as the process was about to start, a group of young men wanted to force their way into the premises”, he said, adding: “Through that, we arrested two people and when we searched them, we found a big pair of scissors and other things which we thought he would have used it to commit a crime”.

