Scores of pupils injured in train accident at New Takoradi

One Of The Victims Of The Train Accident.jpeg One of the victims of the train accident

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Scores of school children have reportedly been injured in a train accident at New Takoradi in the Western region on Thursday, March 10.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the New Takoradi Health Centre.

Sources told Empire News that Ghana Railways workers' train which serves as a shuttle for the children from Kojokrom developed a fault causing chaos in the moving train.

Reports say smoke was seen emanating from parts of the train sparking a pandemonium that left the pupils injured.

Some of the pupils were slashed by glasses from the windows of the train.

