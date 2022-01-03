Scores of squatters rendered homeless by fire at Ashaiman

The Tema Fire Command has begun investigations into the incident

A fire outbreak that swept through some wooden structures at Roman Down, a suburb of Ashaiman over the weekend, has left several families homeless.

But for the timely intervention of personnel from the Tema and Ashaiman Fire Commands, dozens of properties would have been destroyed by the inferno which affected about 10 wooden structures at Obaakatse Electoral Area at Roman Down, a suburb of Ashaiman.



It is unclear what might have caused the fire which was detected around 5pm. However, some residents and affected squatters attributed the cause to the activities of some miscreants within the area.



Over 50 families were rendered homeless by the fire which took fire personnel close to two hours to control.



The Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Fire Command, DOIII Ebenezer Yenzu who expressed concern about the use of gas cylinders by some squatters in the affected wooden structures, called on residents to be extra careful since the harmattan period is still lingering on.

Lardy Adongo, a victim, called on the assembly for support.



The Assembly Member for the Obaakatse Electoral Area, Seth Ocloo, also expressed concern about the nefarious activities of some squatters in the area, which he said pose threat to the security and lives of other squatters there.



Meanwhile, the Tema Fire Command has begun investigations into the incident.