Scores throng El Wak seeking Immigration employment

Potential recruits at the El Wak Stadium

Thousands of Senior High School (SHS) and Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates have thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

In the sun, these potential recruits have thronged the venue with certified documents as they seek to serve Ghana as immigration officers.



They are being aided by officials of the Service.



While some are seated in the stands, at both the roofed and unroofed areas, others have formed queues that extend outside the Stadium.

Social distancing appears difficult to be observed in the prevention of COVID-19.



3news.com gathers another venue has been set up at the University of Ghana to decongest the process.



Speaking to Media General‘s Laud Asare, one of the applying recruits said the process has been very smooth unlike previous times’.