Scouts and Guides Fellowship-Ghana holds annual meeting

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

President of the Scouts and Guide Fellowship-Ghana (SGF-Ghana), Mr Prosper Bani has reiterated the need for the government and its development partners to remain mindful of the increasing effects of climate change and its effects on livelihoods.

According to him, though efforts were being made globally to mitigate the impact of climate change, more needed to be done to salvage the situation.



Speaking at the annual general meeting of the SGF-Ghana held in Accra over the weekend, Mr Bani also underscored the need for members of the public to play their role in combating climate change by ensuring their activities do not worsen the situation.



Explaining, he said human activities such as deforestation and indiscriminate burning among others, were contributory factors to climate change.



“We have seen the desertification of our savanna lands and severe drought in parts of Africa, the impact of floods in our cities and the destruction of infrastructure and agriculture lands, all these threaten our existence on earth.



“Let us focus on keeping the earth safe and better than how we came to meet it. I call on each scout member to plant a tree each month as a contribution to making the world greener,” he said.

Mr Bani who is a former chief of staff and Minister of interior further called on NGOs and corporate institutions to collaborate with SGF-Ghana and all other scouts and guides movements to populate their communities with trees to stop the encroaching of the sahara deserrt onto the Greenfields. Giving a brief of SGF-Ghana, he noted that the fellowship was associated with more than 100 national fellowships in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe with its headquarters located in Brussels, Belgium.



He commended the executives and members of the group for their contribution to the progress of the group, adding that the fellowship had survived because of their commitment and the support received from older scouts.



The Africa region chairperson of the International Scouts and Guides Fellowship, Iddrisu Hassan, in his address indicated that every scout and guide must be involved in community service and share their experiences to inspire others.



He also advised members of the fellowship to get involved in pertinent issues affecting communities “If we are to live by our brand images of creating a better world.



Deputy Chief Fellow to the president of SGF-Ghana, Mr Mettle Nunoo in his remarks urged members of the fellowship to eschew discipline in all their actions, adding that it was also very important for them to preach against all forms of corruption.