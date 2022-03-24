10
Scrap ex gratia for MPs as means of saving cash for Ghana – NEIP CEO suggests

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Thu, 24 Mar 2022

Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has mooted an idea that will save Ghana Millions of Cedis.

Currently, the Government of Ghana is cutting off its expenditure in order to be able to run the affairs of the country.

Salaries for Government appointees have been cut by 30%, the Presidency has also cut its expenditure by 30% whiles the country’s budget has been cut by 20%.

But Kofi Ofosu Nkansah believes that ex gratia paid every four years should be made a thing of the past.

He argues that Members of Parliament who are leaving their seats should only be the ones to be paid ex gratia and that will save the country millions of Ghana cedis.

“Let’s begin by putting an end to Ex gratia. It should only be given to persons who are exiting parliament,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.

This subject has been of great concern to some Ghanaians.

Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus believes that it should be scrapped entirely because it hurts the country’s finances.

Ex gratia is the only thing both sides in Parliament agree on without any form of opposition in the country.


