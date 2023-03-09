Scrap nurses and teacher trainee allowances – Citizen Ato Dadzie to government

Citizen Ato Dadzie, GCPPs General Secretary

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Citizen Ato Dadzie, the GCPPs General Secretary, has advised the government to review a number of policies including the nurses' trainee allowance.

Speaking to Samuel Huntor on Original TV, Citizen Ato Dadzie noted that despite the fact that paying nurses allowance was a political promise by the President it is unsustainable.



“Government must scrap this wasteful policy and prioritise its spending amid dwindling budgetary resources due to the national revenue and debt situation,” Citizen Ato Dadzie shared.



Citizen Ato Dadzie believes the policy contributes to the dwindling of budgetary resources for the sector and called for its replacement.

“At a time Teacher Training Colleges have all been converted to Colleges of Education, qualifying trainees should access government’s guarantor-free student loan.”



“It was scrapped and introduced again so I think now it has to be scrapped. Yes, it was a political promise and now we can’t sustain it financially. As we are spanning nurses education it means the financial support will have to be widened. Look at the number of Nurses and Teachers who have left the country after training,” he stated.



He, however, urged the Ghanaian voter to question politicians when they mount political platforms with unrealistic promises.