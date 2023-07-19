Scrap private nursing training colleges – Gen. Sec. of GRNMA

GRNMA General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum

The General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum has called for the scrapping of private nursing training colleges in Ghana.

According to him, the mushrooming of private nursing training colleges in the country most of who do not offer quality training to students, is a cause for concern which must be acted upon immediately.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa morning show on Kasapa 102.5FM /Agoo TV Tuesday, Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum said the lives of the citizenry is at risk as half-baked health professionals continue to be churned out into the system.

“The government must scrap Private Nursing Training Colleges. If I were the General Secretary at the time these private institutions were mushrooming, I’m sure owners of such schools would have attacked me because I’m strongly against establishing them. Nursing training is not like kindergarten, people set structure like chamber and hall somewhere and say they’ve established a nursing training college. Private nursing training colleges must be canceled in Ghana. A human being has just one life and so we must be careful the sort of training we give to people to take care of our sick people. If the training is not top notch, how can someone’s life be entrusted into the care of a half-baked health practitioner.”



“Even students who receive quality training from government run nursing training college, we can’t absolve them into the system as a country and yet these private institutions keep churning out more nurses. When I was in the Nursing Training College in 1998, there were only 15 nursing training colleges in Ghana, today we have 91 nursing training colleges, what are they teaching” Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum quizzed?