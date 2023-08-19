Scrap the needless taxes on fuel or we’II show you pepper – True Drivers to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The leadership of the True Drivers Union is urging the government to abolish five taxes from the petroleum price buildup to ease the burden on drivers and consumers.

The union argued that the government’s intervention to substitute gold for oil has hit a rock with recent increases in fuel prices.



This, they noted, has manifested in the last three pricing windows with a recurring increase in fuel prices.



Public Relations Officer Yaw Barimah, speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said abolishing taxes like the special petroleum tax should be taken off since it shouldn’t have a place in the price build-up.



Again, the controversial pollution and sanitation levy, which is marked by corruption in its implementation and allocation to make Accra the cleanest city, has failed and should be taken off, he said.



Furthermore, the fuel marker margin, energy sector recovery levy, and price stabilisation and recovery levy have ceased to function. Taking these taxes out will create a space in the price buildup to bring prices down, he asserted.

According to him, they have given the government a 10-day ultimatum to respond to their issues or face their wrath.



“We are therefore giving the government 10 days to take these taxes out or risk losing our services to the majority of Ghanaians. This will ease the burden on our members, the ordinary driver, and consumers as a whole.”



“We have consistently asked the government to repeal the taxes we have mentioned.” These taxes have outlived their usefulness and have caused excruciating suffering for drivers. The COVID-19 they introduced to assist gather funds to combat the outbreak is no longer required. Because the limits they imposed are no longer in effect, the fee is no longer required.



Also, the TOR levy is unnecessary because the state enterprise is not viable or functional, so we want it repealed. Our leaders have proved that we have resources, but these resources are in the hands of government appointees.”