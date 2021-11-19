Scrapping of tolling levy to benefit gov’t not drivers – Motor Riders Association

Motorbike riders

National Secretary of the Motor Riders Association (OKADA), Majid Amadu argues the government has not done Ghanaians, especially drivers any favor by removing toll booths from public roads and bridges.

To him the government has intentionally removed toll booths from the roads and plans to increase taxes in other areas to make up revenue being lost at tolling points.



“The elimination of toll booths from public roads and bridges will not benefit us. It is rather an advantage to government because it has realized not everyone travels on highways with toll booths, and if they want to make money from every Ghanaian driver, then this action has to be taken. The toll fees will be transferred to fuel cost because every driver buys fuel.



I project fuel prices may go up by 20 percent with the elimination of road tolls. No one should be happy because toll booths have been eliminated. We will pay dearly for it. The government has realized drivers within Accra do not pay tolls and with this new directive, we will pay for tolls through fuel,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.



According to him, the driver unions and the motor riders association only want government to reduce fuel prices and it failed them at the budget presentation spearheaded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



The government has announced the abolishment of tolls on all public roads in the country.

This was announced in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy presented by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



According to the minister, the government has observed that toll booths are doing more harm than good, hence the need to remove them.



He said, toll booths cause heavy traffic and impact negatively on productivity.



The decision is to take effect with the approval of the budget.



“To address these challenges, the government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the budget is approved,” the Finance Minister said.