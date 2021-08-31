Screen luggage, undercarriage of public transports to ensure security – Expert advises

Police at Techiman South during the 2020 election

A security expert, Irbard Ibrahim, says for Ghana to ensure that the peace of the public is protected, public transports especially long buses must be checked often like it is done to other vehicles.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ morning show, Mr. Ibrahim said because security checks are rarely conducted on these buses on the roads, it could be a safe means for criminals to convey their weapons across cities and undertake operations.



“The bus terminals have become easy ways of transporting guns between cities. They don’t stop at any checkpoint. No one stops them. The luggage put in the undercarriage is not screened by anybody.



So if the criminals are to go on any operations, rather than use a Corolla which could be easily noticed, they will take a public bus and this is termed ‘hiding in plain sight.’



“When you go to the terminal stations, you find a lot of these guys with backpacks. Every bag that goes under the car must be screened,” he told Kwamena Sam Biney on August 31, 2021.

The security expert’s comments came in wake of the heightened insecurity on the roads in the country.



Alluding to the attack which occurred on Monday, August 23, 2021, in which an international journalist, Taalay Ahmed, who works with Muslim TV (MTA International), was shot dead on the Tamale-Buepe Road, he said such cases are as a result of the predictability of the checkpoints.



“The barriers and the checkpoints are predictable. That shouldn’t be the case. When travelling from Accra to Kumasi, you can tell that at Lindador, there are officials of the Forestry and the police.”



He therefore advised the transport corporations to partner with the police to ensure that the safety of the public is protected.