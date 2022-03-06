1
Sea defence project turned into refuse dumpsite at Ayisa

Health Community Sanitation File photo

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central region

Residents of Ayisa, a suburb of Elmina in the Central Region have turned the sea defence project into a rubbish dumpsite.

The sea defence was constructed to prevent flooding, chronic and occasional erosion along the coast.

It's also to reclaim land from the sea to widen human settlements, as well as, also to build a way linking settlements around the coast.

The Elmina sea defence project in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality is part of Phase III of the Takoradi/Elmina emergency sea protection project by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Works and Housing.

However, the fishmongers and the entire Ayisa community have managed to divert the prime purpose of the project by using it as a refuse site.

In an interaction with some of residents, they mentioned that initially, there was a refuse site in the community. However, the land has been sold out for building purposes.

The next option they have is to travel for about 7km to the Elmina market, which is not far from the Elmina Castle to dump their refuse.

This according to them is too far hence, the habit of converting the sea defence project as a dumping site.

They appealed to the authorities at the Komenda- Edina-Eguafo–Abrem Municipality (KEEA) and the government to come to their aid and provide a proper refuse dumping site for the community.

Related Articles: