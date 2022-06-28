1
Sea of red-clothed Ghanaians, placard wielding PWDs, plus all the pics from the Arise Ghana demo

Arise 12 Arise Ghana Demo

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana Coalition has commenced its two-day demonstration to protest what it describes as the bad governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The demonstrators, who comprise people from all political parties, including the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as members of civil society organizations, converged at the Obra Spot and are expected to head towards Independence Square.

Early images from the demonstration show Ghanaians clothed in red and black apparel.

Already reports on the ground indicate that some of the protestors are clashing with the police regarding the route for the demonstration.

View all the interesting pictures from the Arise Ghana demo below:



















IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
